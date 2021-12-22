Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2022 Opens for Entries

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:30 PM

The 8th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest on Wednesday began the reception of submissions by Russian and foreign reporters aged 18-33

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The 8th Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest on Wednesday began the reception of submissions by Russian and foreign reporters aged 18-33.

The contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya media group under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist who died in summer 2014 in eastern Ukraine while performing his duties. The annual competition traditionally opens on Stenin's birthday, December 22.

Those seeking to participate are invited to submit their pieces at the stenincontest.ru website until the deadline of February 28. The 2022 edition of the contest will include two categories � a single photo and a series across four nominations, namely, Top News; Sports; My Planet; and Portrait - A Hero of Our Time. Competitors are allowed to submit one photo and one series in each of the nominations.

Awards in the 2022 contest will include 125,000 rubles ($1,700), 100,000 rubles, and 75,000 rubles for first, second, and third place in each nomination, respectively.

The Grand Prix will amount to 700,000 rubles.

"The contest marks eight years in 2022. It has brought many young photographers into professional orbit, and they made a name for themselves. Our team is very proud of them and very happy. We welcome our new participants and wish them good luck," Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the contest and head of the Photo Projects Desk at Rossiya Segodnya, said.

The coronavirus pandemic, while causing disruptions, has also benefited young photojournalists participating in the competition by widening their creative scope and imagination, she added.

The Andrei Stenin Photo Contest, launched in 2014, has kept up the tradition of a worldwide touring exhibition of winning photos in spite coronavirus restrictions, paving the way for young photojournalists to present their work at the international level and drawing global attention to current issues and challenges. The UN headquarters in New York and the Council of Europe in Strasbourg have been among the venues where Stenin award-holding works have been exhibit.

