Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2020 Opens Online Vote

Wed 01st July 2020

Online users are welcome to vote on the best entry from the shortlist of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2020, as online voting has opened on the Russian and English websites of the competition

The vote is open until 20:59 p.m. GMT on July 31. Voters need to sign in using their VK, Facebook, Twitter or Weibo social media accounts. The winners of the online vote will be announced in early August with the author of the most popular among the internet audience entry being awarded a contest certificate.

"Our contest selects the best of the best from the works of young photojournalists and we are extremely curious to see what viewers, for whom these photographs were created in the first place, think about the jury's choice.

Our professional jury selected a shortlist. The prize winners also picked by the jury will be announced in September. Meanwhile, the online vote will reveal which entry is the most remarkable and memorable for our internet audience. We would like to invite all photography enthusiasts to vote and look forward to seeing the results," Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the Andrei Stenin Contest and head of Rossiya Segodnya's visual projects, said.

In September, the Andrei Stenin Contest will announce winners on its website with an exhibition of the winning works opening in Moscow the same month.

