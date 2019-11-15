Andrei Stenin Photo Contest Laureates Exhibition Opens in Italy

SAN DONATO MILANESE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) An exhibition of works by laureates of the Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest opened Thursday evening in the city of San Donato Milanese in northern Italy.

The Cascina Roma art gallery put on display over 70 photographs of young photojournalists who won this year in the prestigious international competition organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency under the auspices of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.

This year's exhibition was opened by Oksana Oleinik, head of the Visual Projects Service at Rossiya Segodnya, and San Donato Milanese mayor Andrea Checchi. It featured photographs curated in four traditional categories (top news, sports, "my planet," and "portrait: a hero of our time") and a new category: Inspiration.

The photo series "The Wretched and the Earth" by Gabriele Cecconi of Italy, the Grand Prix winner, tells about Rohingya refugees and southern Bangladesh, brought to the brink of slow destruction due to their migration.

A photo by Sameer Al-Doumy of Syria titled "Escaping Conflict to Another" depicts a man who is carrying a wounded girl in his arms after an air attack on Damascus.

The main goal of the contest is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism.

The exhibition features dozens of works by photojournalists from Russia, Italy, the United States, Germany, France, Spain, South Africa, India, Turkey and other countries.

The international photo contest was first organized in December 2014 in memory of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin who was killed while on assignment in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on August 6, 2014, after his car was shot at and burned on a highway.