MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Ecuador's presidential candidate Andres Arauz from the Centro Democratico party is leading in the election with over 30 percent of the votes, exit poll data shows.

Ecuador held a general election on Sunday, choosing a successor to socialist President Lenin Moreno and electing lawmakers to the National Assembly.

According to Clima Social exit poll data, released by Televicentro, Andres Arauz has 36.2 percent of the votes. Ecuavisa exit poll data gives Arauz 34.94 percent.

Conservative candidate Guillermo Lasso is second with around 21 percent of the votes.

Since all of the presidential candidates have less than 40 percent, a runoff appears likely.