UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andres Arauz Leading In Ecuador's Presidential Election With Over 30% - Exit Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:20 AM

Andres Arauz Leading in Ecuador's Presidential Election With Over 30% - Exit Poll

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Ecuador's presidential candidate Andres Arauz from the Centro Democratico party is leading in the election with over 30 percent of the votes, exit poll data shows.

Ecuador held a general election on Sunday, choosing a successor to socialist President Lenin Moreno and electing lawmakers to the National Assembly.

According to Clima Social exit poll data, released by Televicentro, Andres Arauz has 36.2 percent of the votes. Ecuavisa exit poll data gives Arauz 34.94 percent.

Conservative candidate Guillermo Lasso is second with around 21 percent of the votes.

Since all of the presidential candidates have less than 40 percent, a runoff appears likely.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Ecuador Sunday All From Election 2018

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

6 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

6 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

6 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.