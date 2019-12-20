Andrew Bailey named as Bank of England governor

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):Britain on Friday named Andrew Bailey, head of the Financial Conduct Authority regulator, as governor of the Bank of England to help guide the economy through any Brexit fallout.

"I am delighted to announce that the next governor of the Bank of England will be Andrew Bailey," said finance minister Sajid Javid, adding that the former BoE deputy will succeed Mark Carney on March 16.

"Without question, he is the right person to lead the bank as we forge a new future outside the EU."The 60-year-old Briton, who has spent most of his career at the BoE, will have the heavy task of conducting the country's monetary policy at the time of itsexit from the European Union -- promised by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson by January 31.