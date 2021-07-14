The family of Andrew Brown filed a federal lawsuit against ten law enforcement police officers involved in his death during an attempted arrest in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, in April, claiming their acts were unlawful, attorney Harry Daniels said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The family of Andrew Brown filed a Federal lawsuit against ten law enforcement police officers involved in his death during an attempted arrest in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, in April, claiming their acts were unlawful, attorney Harry Daniels said on Wednesday.

Brown was shot and killed by police in Elizabeth City after attempting to flee from officers who were executing a warrant for his arrest. The officers said they shot Brown when he attempted to use his car as a deadly weapon while trying to evade capture.

"This morning we filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the Brown family in the state of Andrew Brown in the Eastern District of North Carolina," Daniels said during a press conference.

"This lawsuit is filed against investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff Robert Morgan, Corporal Aaron Lewellyn, Steven Judd, Sergeant Michael Swindell, Sergeant Kenneth Bishop, Sergeant Joel Lunsford, Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Sheriff Doug Doughtie [and two] officers that have not been identified."

Daniels said the lawsuit claims the officer-involved shooting was an intentional wrongful death, assault and battery. The lawsuit also claims the policies of the Dare County Sheriff's Office and Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office enabled the officers to go to Brown's home to "execute him."

Daniels also said that the plaintiffs are seeking $30 million.