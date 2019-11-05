UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Andrey Kelin Appointed Russian Ambassador To United Kingdom - Decree

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Andrey Kelin Appointed Russian Ambassador to United Kingdom - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrey Kelin as Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to a relevant decree published on the portal of legal information.

Kelin previously served as director of the Department of European Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry and supervised Russia-NATO relations, Russia's work in the OSCE and the Council of Europe.

"To appoint Kelin Andrey Vladimirovich Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the decree says.

Earlier, Kelin told Sputnik in an interview that no high-level contacts between Moscow and London were being planned for the near future.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe London Vladimir Putin Ireland United Kingdom

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

46 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

2 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.