Andrey Kelin Appointed Russian Ambassador to United Kingdom - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrey Kelin as Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to a relevant decree published on the portal of legal information.

Kelin previously served as director of the Department of European Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry and supervised Russia-NATO relations, Russia's work in the OSCE and the Council of Europe.

"To appoint Kelin Andrey Vladimirovich Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the decree says.

Earlier, Kelin told Sputnik in an interview that no high-level contacts between Moscow and London were being planned for the near future.