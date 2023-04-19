Anduril VP Tells Congress Failure to Deliver Foreign Military Erodes US National Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US national security and its credibility with allies around the world is eroding because of the failure of the national military-industrial base to deliver weapons systems on time or even years behind schedule after they were sold and paid for, Anduril Industries Senior Vice President Gregory Kausner told Congress on Tuesday.

"(Without d reliability in) foreign military sales we can't deliver on our national security," Kausner told a House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) Roundtable on Weapons Modernization and the new Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) defense pact. "China is moving so fast we don't have the luxury of decades (in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing).

"

A full-scale outbreak of military hostilities could occur in the Western Pacific between China and the United States and its allies far sooner than anyone seems to realize, Kausner warned.

"Great power conflict is dangerously close. (Yet) Australia will not receive its first Virginia class submarine till the 2030s but the threat is here now. ...(Also) The Department of Defense is not the center of innovation it once was," he said.

AUKUS needs to move to a war footing immediately with China in terms of setting up a combined headquarters and coordinated, centrally directed defense acquisition strategy and industrial production capabilities, Congressman Keith Self of Texas told the meeting.