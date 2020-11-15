Angara-A5 Rocket to Be Rolled Out to Plesetsk Pad Tuesday for Test Launch Nov 28 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class launch vehicle is set to be rolled out to its launch site Tuesday for a crucial test flight later in the month, sources told Sputnik.

"The Angara-A5 rocket with the Briz-M upper stage is planned to be brought to the launch complex of the 35th Plesetsk pad on November 17. The launch is scheduled for November 28 at 08:22 Moscow time [05:22 GMT]," a source told Sputnik.

This was confirmed by two other sources.

According to what Sputnik has learned, the launch is set to test every stage of the new class of the Russian-made rockets, including refueling and all stages of launch and payload deployment.

Earlier in the month, chief designer of the Angara-A5 launcher, Dmitry Petrov, told Sputnik that the test flight is set to deliver a mock-up satellite at the maximum payload of 2.4 tonnes into geostationary orbit over 22,000 miles above earth's surface.