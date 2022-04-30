UrduPoint.com

Angara Rocket With Russian Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Angara Rocket With Russian Military Satellite Launched From Plesetsk - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Light launch vehicle Angara-1.2 with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry was launched on Friday from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the ministry told reporters.

"On April 29, at 22:56 Moscow time (19:56 GMT), from the launcher No. 3 of the site No. 43 of the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, the combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Angara-1.2 light class launch vehicle with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense," it said.

It specified that all pre-launch operations and the launch of the rocket had been conducted as planned. The launch and flight of the rocket are controlled by a ground-based automated control system.

This is the second launch of the light version of the Angara rocket. The first launch of this version of the rocket took place on July 9, 2014, also from Plesetsk. The rocket has two stages and is capable of launching up to 3 tonnes of payload into low earth orbit.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vehicle SITE April July All From

Recent Stories

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 ..

UN chief starting 'Ramazan solidarity visit' to 3 African nations; UNGA presiden ..

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in h ..

Prime Minister expresses sorrow over incident in hospital

1 hour ago
 Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oa ..

Lahore High Court asks NA speaker to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz on April 3 ..

1 hour ago
 Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minister hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

1 hour ago
 US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Kill ..

US Aware of Reports That American Citizen Was Killed Fighting in Ukraine - State ..

1 hour ago
 South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

South Korea to end outdoor mask mandate

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.