Angel Investment Forum Signs Cooperation Agreements

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

The World Business Angels Investment Forum on Monday signed global partnership agreements for financial inclusion and economic cooperation

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The World Business Angels Investment Forum on Monday signed global partnership agreements for financial inclusion and economic cooperation.

"The WBAF signed comprehensive social and economic collaboration agreements to create more opportunities in their respective countries and regions for start-ups, scale-ups, SMEs and high growth businesses," a press release issued by the forum said.

As part of the WBAF's World Congress 2020, agreements were signed with the Mali government, the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Royal academy of Science International Trust, the Antalya OIS and the Antalya Technopark, the Three Cultures Foundation, the World Free Zones Association, the World Association of Women Entrepreneurs, and Bahrain Entrepreneurs Organization.

The two-day congress kicked off on Monday hosts hundreds of participants from 92 countries and 132 international speakers on 24 panels, including angel investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

The event, for which Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner, is expected to be attended by 1,500 delegates.

Baybars Altuntas, the WBAF President, said: "By working together across borders, with a common vision, and with these smart dynamics in mind, we are well placed to bring about positive change in the global economy."

