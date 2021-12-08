UrduPoint.com

Angela Merkel Leaves German Chancellery After 16 Years

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:48 PM

Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel formally handed over power to her successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, leaving her office in central Berlin by motorcade, an AFP journalist reported.

Merkel, wearing a corona mask, sat in the back of a Mercedes car as chancellery employees applauded her after four consecutive terms in office.

