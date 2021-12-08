Angela Merkel leaves German chancellery after 16 years

German Chancellor Angela Merkel formally handed over power to her successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, leaving her office in central Berlin by motorcade, an AFP journalist reported

Merkel, wearing a corona mask, sat in the back of a Mercedes car as chancellery employees applauded her after four consecutive terms in office.