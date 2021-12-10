Angela Merkel Visits Her New Office on First Day of Retirement - Reports

Germany's now former Chancellor Angela Merkel went to her new office early in the morning on her first day as a retiree, German tabloid Bild reported on Friday

At 07:20 GMT, Merkel left her Berlin apartment and made her way to a post-chancellery office through Berlin traffic, the tabloid reported.

Last Thursday was the first day off duty as Chancellor for Angela Merkel. After work in the office, she went shopping at a supermarket in the Berlin-Mitte district.

She was seen pushing the cart by herself.

The former Chancellor had informed Bild about her desire to rest after leaving office, but the lights in her new office in Unter den Linden were still on at 7:34 GMT on Wednesday, according to the outlet, as she was still needed to set up the office.

Helmut Kohl's bureau, as well as the residency of Margot Honecker (ex-Minister of National education), were also situated in Unter den Linden's Bundestag building.