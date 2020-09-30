UrduPoint.com
Anger After Indian Police Cremate Gang-rape Victim

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:54 PM

Indian police were accused Wednesday of cremating the body a teenaged "untouchable" Dalit woman against her family's wishes after she died following an alleged gang-rape by four upper-caste men -- the latest sexual assault to shock the country

Bool Gahri, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian police were accused Wednesday of cremating the body a teenaged "untouchable" Dalit woman against her family's wishes after she died following an alleged gang-rape by four upper-caste men -- the latest sexual assault to shock the country.

The 19-year-old from India's marginalised Dalit community was left paralysed following a brutal attack two weeks ago in fields outside a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

She was found lying in a pool of blood after going missing while collect fodder outside her home village of Bool Gahri.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was later taken to hospital in New Delhi, around 200 kilometres (120 miles) away, but died Tuesday from her injuries.

The assault comes months after four men were hanged for the brutal 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi, a case that came to symbolise the nation's problems with sexual violence.

The latest attack sparked anger that was further fuelled Wednesday after the woman's family accused police of cremating her body in the dead of night -- against their wishes and religious custom -- raising doubts about their commitment to a proper investigation.

