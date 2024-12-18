Anger as Amsterdam allows 'ugly' solar panels on historic canal houses

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Amsterdam's world-famous canalside houses will soon be allowed to have visible solar panels on their roofs, much to the dismay of local heritage groups, who say they will be an eyesore.

The Dutch capital's tall, thin historic houses dating from the 16th to the 18th centuries are poorly insulated and energy hungry.

Solar panels are already allowed on roofs of protected buildings, so long as they cannot be seen from the street. But now the local council wants to relax the rules further in a bid to make the mansions more sustainable.

Starting in 2025, the Amsterdam council is allowing panels to be "visibly installed on all roofs of monuments and buildings located in protected areas".

But heritage activist Karel Loeff is up in arms at the change.

"Of course sustainability is very important," he told AFP in the Grachtengordel canal district, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"But these solar panels are really ugly and they should not be allowed on roofs visible from the canal," the 55-year-old said.

"It would clearly blight the view of what you can see now, a beautiful original 18th-century gable."