Open Menu

Anger Drives Sri Lanka's First Vote After Meltdown

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Anger drives Sri Lanka's first vote after meltdown

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Retired Sri Lankan accountant Milton Perera had hoped to use his vote in upcoming presidential elections to vent his fury at political mismanagement and an economic crisis that slashed healthcare.

Instead, his widow Pushpalatha will cast her ballot in the September 21 polls in memory of her husband, mourning a man who died with chronic asthma unable to afford medicine.

Like many disillusioned by the chaos of direct protest, and ground down by tough day-to-day living, Pushpalatha says she will vote to show her anger at established politicians she blames for the mess.

Pushpalatha, 70, from the rundown and congested Slave Island district of the capital Colombo, said her 75-year-old husband died in December, just a few months after government welfare payments stopped.

"I had no money to buy his medicines," Pushpalatha told AFP, while clutching a photo of her late husband, sitting in a damp home with crumbling walls.

It will be the first vote since an unprecedented economic crisis two years ago led to months-long food and fuel shortages, with protesters in July 2022 toppling strongman president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Related Topics

Protest Vote Died Man Buy Colombo Money July September December From Government

Recent Stories

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

9 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

9 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

9 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

9 hours ago
 Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

9 hours ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

9 hours ago
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

9 hours ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence a ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

9 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues befo ..

Efforts afoot to resolve all municipal issues before the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal: ..

9 hours ago
 DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vacc ..

DC Sukkur urges parents to get their children vaccinated

9 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

One killed, two injured in Abbottabad road mishap

9 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday eve ..

Funeral prayer of Ather Viqar Azeem on Tuesday evening

9 hours ago

More Stories From World