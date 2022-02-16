UrduPoint.com

Anger In UK Over Prince Andrew's '12 Mn' Settlement

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Disgraced British royal Prince Andrew was urged Wednesday to "live out his retirement in ignominy" after reportedly settling a sexual assault lawsuit for a whopping 12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros).

The lawyer for US accuser Virginia Giuffre said on Tuesday that both parties had settled out of court, sparing Andrew the public humiliation of a trial. The details were not revealed.

Giuffre, 38, has said she had sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law, after meeting him through US financier Jeffrey Epstein. He took his own life in prison while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

The prince, 61, has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

Mark Stephens, a media specialist at law firm Howard Kennedy, told AFP that Andrew had "preserved some measure of dignity for the wider royal family" by agreeing to settle.

But, Stephens added, "he's not going to see the light of day in public service ever again".

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Andrew was to pay 10 million to Giuffre and 2 million to a charity for victims of sex trafficking.

His team told AFP they would not comment on the contents of the deal.

The deal raised questions of who is footing the bill for the perennially cash-strapped prince, who is said to be selling a Swiss ski chalet at a knockdown price to help meet his US legal bills.

The Telegraph said the settlement money would come from one of the private estates belonging to his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Commentators demanded transparency on the source, in case the British taxpayer ends up on the hook.

