Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pedro Sanchez's pledge to transfer regional responsibility for migration to Catalonia following demands from a separatist party accused of "xenophobia" has sparked a backlash, highlighting the fragility of parliamentary alliances keeping Spain's premier in power.

Last week, during the first key parliamentary vote of the new legislature, Sanchez was forced to seek support from the hardline JxCat to pass three decrees, including a critical measure to help households cope with rising inflation.

In exchange for JxCat's seven votes, Sanchez agreed to transfer responsibility for migration issues to the regional government of this wealthy northeastern area that borders France.

Spain's 17 regions enjoy wide powers, notably over education and healthcare, but migration issues are normally handled by the central government.

JxCat has said the deal involved a "comprehensive" handover of powers on migration, but Sanchez said border management and illegal immigration would remain in the state's hands with the new powers relating to jobs and social integration policies for immigrants.

Even though the details have yet to be laid out in a text that must be approved by parliament, the matter has provoked an angry reaction from the police, Spain's right-wing opposition and even radical left members of Sanchez's Socialist-led coalition.

Spain's largest police union, Jupol, accused Sanchez of using the police, who are responsible for handling issues regarding migration and foreign nationals, "to yield to pressure from the Catalan separatists".

And right-wing opposition leader and Popular Party head Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Monday lambasted Sanchez for "transferring migration policy" to "a party that Sanchez himself" has branded "xenophobic".