Angered by police killing, Ethiopian-Israelis demand change

Kiryat Haim, Israel, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Woreka Teka sits in a mourning tent and accepts the hugs of supporters, but begged off when asked about the night his 19-year-old son was killed by a police officer's bullet.

"I want the demonstrations to keep going, but not violently, until they charge the policeman who shot him," the 58-year-old said in his native Amharic language through a translator as he and his wife sat near a picture of his smiling son.

Solomon Teka's death has been a deeply personal tragedy for his family, but for the wider Ethiopian-Israeli community, he has become a symbol as well.

Violent protests erupted in areas across the country after he was killed on Sunday.

In Kiryat Ata, near Teka's home in the neighbouring community of Kiryat Haim in northern Israel, demonstrators burned tyres and blocked roads, the burn marks on the street still visible.

Teka's death has brought renewed attention to the longstanding grievances of the Ethiopian-Israeli community, who say they are discriminated against and targeted by police because of their skin colour.

The community now numbers around 140,000, of whom some 50,000 were born in Israel. They are Jewish, but say they are in many cases still seen as outsiders.