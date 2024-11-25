Open Menu

Anglo American Exits Steel Coal Mining With Australian Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Anglo American exits steel coal mining with Australian sale

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Mining group Anglo American on Monday said it had agreed to offload its remaining Australian coal mines for steelmaking to US group Peabody Energy for up to US$3.8 billion.

"The sale of our steelmaking coal business is another important step towards delivering the strategy that we set out in May to create a world class copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients business," Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of London-listed Anglo American, said in a statement.

Anglo this year announced plans to sell its coal, diamond and platinum businesses after rejecting a $49 billion takeover offer from mining rival BHP.

"We are absolutely focused on delivering that strategy and unlocking the associated value as we streamline our cost structures and create a much simpler, more resilient and more agile business that will enable full market value recognition," Wanblad added Monday.

Earlier this month, Anglo agreed to sell its other coal-mining interest -- a stake in Australian miner Jellinbah -- for $1.1 billion.

Peabody chief executive Jim Grech said his group looked forward to integrating the other mines into its business.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Related Topics

World Business Sale May Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

19 minutes ago
 Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

2 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 days ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 days ago

More Stories From World