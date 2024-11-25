Anglo American Exits Steel Coal Mining With Australian Sale
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Mining group Anglo American on Monday said it had agreed to offload its remaining Australian coal mines for steelmaking to US group Peabody Energy for up to US$3.8 billion.
"The sale of our steelmaking coal business is another important step towards delivering the strategy that we set out in May to create a world class copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients business," Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of London-listed Anglo American, said in a statement.
Anglo this year announced plans to sell its coal, diamond and platinum businesses after rejecting a $49 billion takeover offer from mining rival BHP.
"We are absolutely focused on delivering that strategy and unlocking the associated value as we streamline our cost structures and create a much simpler, more resilient and more agile business that will enable full market value recognition," Wanblad added Monday.
Earlier this month, Anglo agreed to sell its other coal-mining interest -- a stake in Australian miner Jellinbah -- for $1.1 billion.
Peabody chief executive Jim Grech said his group looked forward to integrating the other mines into its business.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.
Recent Stories
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
More Stories From World
-
US drawing up contingency plans for Taiwan emergency: Kyodo10 minutes ago
-
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin10 minutes ago
-
India crush Australia in first Test to silence critics10 minutes ago
-
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania19 minutes ago
-
DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing one20 minutes ago
-
'Crucial week': make-or-break plastic pollution treaty talks begin50 minutes ago
-
India two wickets away from winning first Australia Test1 hour ago
-
Namibia's ruling party nervous as country heads to polls1 hour ago
-
As baboons become bolder, Cape Town battles for solutions1 hour ago
-
Georgia's new parliament to convene after contested vote2 hours ago
-
Uruguay's Orsi: from the classroom to the presidency2 hours ago
-
Chiefs edge Panthers, Lions rip Colts as Dallas stuns Washington3 hours ago