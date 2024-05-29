Anglo American Nixes BHP Request To Extend Takeover Talks
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Mining giant Anglo American rejected a request by Australian rival BHP to extend talks on a $49 billion takeover offer beyond a looming Wednesday deadline, possibly ending a bid to create a copper titan.
Anglo American rejected a third offer from BHP last week, worth £38.6 billion, but agreed to keep talks alive for seven more days.
With the 1600 GMT deadline looming for BHP to make a firm offer or abandon the bid, Anglo American said its board unanimously concluded that there was "no basis for a further extension".
The British group said its rival had not addressed "fundamental concerns" over the bid structure and value.
The offer "includes the same highly complex and unattractive structure", Anglo American said.
A core part of BHP's plan is splitting off Anglo's platinum holdings in South Africa, a politically sensitive move that stirred government opposition ahead of the country's general election Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Accused involved in session court attack held
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
More Stories From World
-
'Champion coach' Flick appointed to Barcelona hotseat22 minutes ago
-
Delhi temperature hits highest ever in India: weather bureau31 minutes ago
-
Rome museum gives stolen artefacts their due32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim's honesty, tech aid return lost valuables to family32 minutes ago
-
ConocoPhillips announces takeover of Marathon Oil for $22.5 bn42 minutes ago
-
BYD releases 5th-generation DM hybrid technology with 2,100-km range42 minutes ago
-
Osaka 'really excited to face' Swiatek at French Open52 minutes ago
-
Beijing set to host China-Arab States Cooperation Forum with participation of 4 Arab leaders1 hour ago
-
Junior doctors in England to stage 5-day walkout ahead of general election1 hour ago
-
Search for 2,000 missing people underway in landslide-hit Papua New Guinea1 hour ago
-
Blinken to announce Moldova 'support', heading for talks with President Sandu1 hour ago
-
China worlds number one in flower, plant production scale: Survey2 hours ago