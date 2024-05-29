Anglo American nixes BHP request to extend takeover talks

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Mining giant Anglo American rejected a request by Australian rival BHP to extend talks on a $49 billion takeover offer beyond a looming Wednesday deadline, possibly ending a bid to create a copper titan.

Anglo American rejected a third offer from BHP last week, worth £38.6 billion, but agreed to keep talks alive for seven more days.

With the 1600 GMT deadline looming for BHP to make a firm offer or abandon the bid, Anglo American said its board unanimously concluded that there was "no basis for a further extension".

The British group said its rival had not addressed "fundamental concerns" over the bid structure and value.

The offer "includes the same highly complex and unattractive structure", Anglo American said.

A core part of BHP's plan is splitting off Anglo's platinum holdings in South Africa, a politically sensitive move that stirred government opposition ahead of the country's general election Wednesday.