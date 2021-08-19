UrduPoint.com

Anglo-Saxons' Self-Assurance Important Cause Of Afghan Events - Russia's Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Anglo-Saxons' self-assurance of their righteousness has become an important reason for the events in Afghanistan, ordinary citizens of this country are paying the price for Washington's mistakes, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"Even more significant reason for what happened is the next hope of the Anglo-Saxons on their typical self-assurance in the correctness of the decisions they make. At the same time, the failures and their consequences are attributed to others. America is now doing just that: pins the blame for everything that happened on the government of Ashraf Ghani, whom it brought to power, and also speaks of the insufficient training of the Afghan army," Patrushev said.

Ordinary Afghans are paying the price for Washington's mistakes, he added.

"Note that the American and European military are taking out their military personnel and citizens of their states. The Afghans who collaborated with them are mostly left to their fate. At the same time, you can ask European human rights advocates, how does all this correlate with the notorious Western values?" Patrushev said.

