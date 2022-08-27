Angola Adheres to Russian Fertilizer Plant Project - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Angola does not plan to abandon the project for the construction of a Russian fertilizer plant, which is scheduled to be launched in 2026, Angolan Ambassador to Moscow Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There are plans for the formation of consortia, and a project for the supply of natural gas for the production of ammonia-urea is also being developed. The projects are scheduled to launch in 2026, they are under development. In particular, conceptual studies were performed.

We are talking about a project that has already been signed, its cancellation is not provided for and is not planned," the ambassador said in an interview.

The diplomat added that in the oil and gas sector, Russian investments come to Angola mainly through Russia's Alrosa and Lukoil companies with shares in Angolan oil concessions.

According to the ambassador, Russian companies have an equal chance of competing in the Angolan market with any other investors and companies regardless of their geographical origin.