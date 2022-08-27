UrduPoint.com

Angola Adheres To Russian Fertilizer Plant Project - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Angola Adheres to Russian Fertilizer Plant Project - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Angola does not plan to abandon the project for the construction of a Russian fertilizer plant, which is scheduled to be launched in 2026, Angolan Ambassador to Moscow Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There are plans for the formation of consortia, and a project for the supply of natural gas for the production of ammonia-urea is also being developed. The projects are scheduled to launch in 2026, they are under development. In particular, conceptual studies were performed.

We are talking about a project that has already been signed, its cancellation is not provided for and is not planned," the ambassador said in an interview.

The diplomat added that in the oil and gas sector, Russian investments come to Angola mainly through Russia's Alrosa and Lukoil companies with shares in Angolan oil concessions.

According to the ambassador, Russian companies have an equal chance of competing in the Angolan market with any other investors and companies regardless of their geographical origin.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Oil Angola Gas Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

2 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

11 hours ago
 Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran Fro ..

Israel's Gantz Tells Sullivan How to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapons - Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive ..

Biden Says Presidents May Take Home Some Sensitive Materials, Depends on Circums ..

11 hours ago
 AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to ..

AJK PM grieves over loss of life & property due to floods in country

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.