UrduPoint.com

Angola Calls For More Foreign Investment In Oil Sector

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:39 PM

Angola calls for more foreign investment in oil sector

Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Wednesday appealed for more investment in free areas and new zones for sedimentary basin exploitation

LUANDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Wednesday appealed for more investment in free areas and new zones for sedimentary basin exploitation.

The Angolan head of state made the appeal on the first day of "Russian Energy Week" held via video conference, adding that Angola has restructured its oil sector.

Lourenco stressed that a bidding strategy has been approved for new oil blocks for the period 2019-2025, which foresees bidding for more than 50 blocks to increase oil production.

The government aims to guarantee the self-sufficiency of refined products and is promoting the implementation of three refineries that will enable Angola to reach a refining capacity of about 425,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Lourenco said Russian companies, which have experience in creating steel mills, fertilizer plants, and power generation plants, are welcome to invest in the gas sector.

"With all these projects, the country will be able to create opportunities for the development of new renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, biomass and others," Lourenco said.

He said Angola is committed to strengthening cooperation with the Russian Federation and is open to all companies that want to invest in the diversification and development of the Angolan economy.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Angola Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Prices of essential items re-fixed

Prices of essential items re-fixed

11 minutes ago
 Budapest Stresses No One Can Interfere With Decisi ..

Budapest Stresses No One Can Interfere With Decisions on Gas Supplies Bypassing ..

11 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4414 against USD Thur ..

Chinese yuan strengthen to 6.4414 against USD Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Full Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted ..

Full Scale US-Thai Military Drills to Be Conducted Next Year - US Military

11 minutes ago
 Govt. notifies social media rules

Govt. notifies social media rules

20 minutes ago
 Israel strike kills nine near Syria's Palmyra: mon ..

Israel strike kills nine near Syria's Palmyra: monitor

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.