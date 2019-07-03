UrduPoint.com
Angola Hopes Russia-Africa Forum To Boost Ties With Moscow, Whole Region - Senior Lawmaker

Angola Hopes Russia-Africa Forum to Boost Ties With Moscow, Whole Region - Senior Lawmaker

Angola expects that the first Russia-Africa forum will become an opportunity to boost cooperation not only with Russia but nations across the entire continent, Josefina Pitra Diakite, the chairwoman of the African country's parliamentary Committee of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad, told Sputnik on Wednesday

On October 24, the Russian resort city of Sochi will host the first ever Russia-Africa summit. During his visit to Russia back in April, Angolan President Joao Lourenco accepted the invitation to attend the forum.

"The purpose of our participation is to honor first invitation of long term partner and long time reliable strategical partner of Angola ... Our expectation from the forum is that it will help us to improve the relations not only with Russia but with all African countries as a whole," Diakite said.

She added that it was good time and "the best moment" to try to enhance relations with Russia as a follow-up on the Algerian president's recent visit.

"We just had our president visiting Russia. But also we had during the presidential visit a big business forum. We brought 80 Angolan companies that came," the senior lawmaker recalled.

Diakite noted that Angola was "very happy" about another opportunity to meet "as we did sign several agreements already."

"But the question we have with all partners is implementation of the agreements. And it is extremely important. I think that all of us we have to concentrate on that," she stressed.

Among priority areas of cooperation, the lawmaker mentioned "global warming, climate, environment," also noting the need to "have a kind of partnership to fight terrorism together."

She also highlighted fight against cybercrimes as a "very important" area for cooperation both "bilaterally [with Russia] but also in the framework of the African continent."

Finally, Diakite concluded that the participants of the Russia-Africa forum would have a plenty of topics to discuss and expressed hope that the Algerian president would attend the forum as planned.

