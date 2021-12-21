UrduPoint.com

Angola Inaugurates Pipeline For Aviation Fuel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:55 PM

LUANDA, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:Angola inaugurated on Monday an oil pipeline for the transportation of aviation fuel Jet-A1, which will enable the country to save 3.2 million U.S. Dollars per year.

The launch of the 25-km pipeline will ensure safer and more efficient fuel transportation, Sebastiao Gaspar Martins, chief executive officer (CEO) of state oil firm Sonangol, told the inauguration ceremony.

The pipeline will reduce the risk of fuel spillage on public roads and remove 84 tanker trucks that transport Jet-A1 for airplanes every day, he said, adding that the pipeline is part of his company's strategic goal to support Angola's infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, said the project is a milestone for Jet-A1 transportation in the country.

