Angola Intends to Discuss Possible Delivery of Russian Aircraft With Moscow - Diplomat

Angola intends to discuss the possible delivery of Russian aircraft with Moscow at the next meeting of the military cooperation commission, Augusto da Silva Cunha, the African country's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Angola intends to discuss the possible delivery of Russian aircraft with Moscow at the next meeting of the military cooperation commission, Augusto da Silva Cunha, the African country's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

"This will be discussed at the next meeting of the committee on military cooperation," the diplomat said, adding that it is too early to talk about details.