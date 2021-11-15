UrduPoint.com

Angola Intends To Discuss Possible Delivery Of Russian Aircraft With Moscow - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:26 PM

Angola Intends to Discuss Possible Delivery of Russian Aircraft With Moscow - Diplomat

Angola intends to discuss the possible delivery of Russian aircraft with Moscow at the next meeting of the military cooperation commission, Augusto da Silva Cunha, the African country's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Angola intends to discuss the possible delivery of Russian aircraft with Moscow at the next meeting of the military cooperation commission, Augusto da Silva Cunha, the African country's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

"This will be discussed at the next meeting of the committee on military cooperation," the diplomat said, adding that it is too early to talk about details.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Angola

Recent Stories

Ex-CJP Nisar rejects claim of former GB top judge ..

Ex-CJP Nisar rejects claim of former GB top judge M Shamim

7 minutes ago
 Murderers of Muhammad Zada Agrawal arrested: DC Ma ..

Murderers of Muhammad Zada Agrawal arrested: DC Malakand

36 seconds ago
 Booster vaccine available in New Zealand from end ..

Booster vaccine available in New Zealand from end of November

37 seconds ago
 S.Korea reports 2,006 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 2,006 more COVID-19 cases

38 seconds ago
 Australian state reveals COVID-19 quarantine overh ..

Australian state reveals COVID-19 quarantine overhaul ahead of reopening

41 seconds ago
 Inflows register 12 percent increase in first four ..

Inflows register 12 percent increase in first four months of current FY:Farrukh

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.