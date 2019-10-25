Angola Interested in Developing Energy, Transport Projects With Russia - President

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Angola is interested in developing joint projects with Russia in energy, transport, defense and information technologies, Angolan President Joao Lourenco told Sputnik in an interview.

"In addition to defense and security, the field of energy ” I mean, for example, hydroelectric power plants ” as well as transport infrastructure, education and healthcare remain priority areas of cooperation for us," the president said after the Russia-Africa Summit.

Lourenco added that his country was also interested in cooperation with Russia in the field of science and information technologies, stressing that one of the most reliable cybersecurity systems in the world was designed by Russia.

"The sphere of science is also important, and, in particular, information technologies, in which Russia has succeeded. Suffice it to say that one of the most reliable cybersecurity systems was created by a Russian company.

For example, now we are implementing the project to build an Angolan satellite of the Angosat family. The construction of Angosat-2 satellite is ongoing. This satellite is an improved version of Angosat-1, which, as we know, experienced some problems, and the new satellite will replace it," he said.

Angosat-1 was built by Russia's state spacecraft maker Energia for Angola. Its launch took place in late December 2017, but the connection to the satellite was lost almost immediately and has not been re-established. Russia has promised to replace the satellite.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi from Wednesday to Thursday.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.