Angola mine to produce 20,000 carats of diamonds monthly

ANGOLA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lunhinga mine in Angola's eastern province of Lunda Norte is expected to produce 20,000 carats of diamonds per month, the coordinator of the Lunhinga project told the press on Wednesday.

Aderito Gaspar said the mine, located in Xa-cassau commune in the municipality of Lucapa, will double its production from the current 10,000 carats monthly to 20,000 carats from the second half of this year.

He said that the increase in diamond production is due to the entry into operation of a new treatment plant, which is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The project, which has a concession area of 32,500 hectares, will be explored over a period of five years. The mine produced 322,730 carats of diamonds from 2017 to 2020, Gaspar said.