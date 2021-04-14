UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angola Mine To Produce 20,000 Carats Of Diamonds Monthly

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:26 PM

Angola mine to produce 20,000 carats of diamonds monthly

The Lunhinga mine in Angola's eastern province of Lunda Norte is expected to produce 20,000 carats of diamonds per month, the coordinator of the Lunhinga project told the press on Wednesday

ANGOLA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lunhinga mine in Angola's eastern province of Lunda Norte is expected to produce 20,000 carats of diamonds per month, the coordinator of the Lunhinga project told the press on Wednesday.

Aderito Gaspar said the mine, located in Xa-cassau commune in the municipality of Lucapa, will double its production from the current 10,000 carats monthly to 20,000 carats from the second half of this year.

He said that the increase in diamond production is due to the entry into operation of a new treatment plant, which is scheduled for the second half of 2021.

The project, which has a concession area of 32,500 hectares, will be explored over a period of five years. The mine produced 322,730 carats of diamonds from 2017 to 2020, Gaspar said.

Related Topics

Lucapa Angola 2017 2020 From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

12 minutes ago

NPIs for Ramazan issued in islamabad

3 minutes ago

Khyber police seize 44 kg Charas

3 minutes ago

Ramzan Sasta Bazaars set up in Dir Lower

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Putin's Participa ..

3 minutes ago

People thronged to Sasta Ramadan Bazaar for buying ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.