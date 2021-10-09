UrduPoint.com

Angola Opposition Cries Foul As Court Ousts Leader

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Angola opposition cries foul as court ousts leader

Angola's main opposition party UNITA has accused the Constitutional Court of undermining democracy after judges ousted its leader, a likely top contender for the presidency in elections next year

Luanda, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Angola's main opposition party UNITA has accused the Constitutional Court of undermining democracy after judges ousted its leader, a likely top contender for the presidency in elections next year.

The court's decision was leaked on local media on Tuesday, the same day the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) formed a coalition with two other groups to increase its chances of defeating the ruling MPLA.

UNITA president Adalberto Costa Junior was named leader of the coalition, known as the United Patriotic Front.

But Costa Junior stepped down three days later, after the Constitutional Court officially released a judgement that annulled his November 2019 election as party president.

The ruling "represents a gross interference in UNITA's internal life" and is "devoid of legal" basis, the party said in a statement on Friday.

"Angola's democratic rule of law is at risk," it added.

Former UNITA president Isaias Samakuva has stepped in as interim leader, and a new election has been called for later this month.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Luanda, Costa Junior on Friday condemned the situation as "an attack on democracy".

The 59-year-old is seen as the main threat to President Joao Lourenco, 67, who is expected to seek a second term in polls due in August 2022.

Lourenco's Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) has ruled the oil-rich but impoverished southern African country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Related Topics

Election Attack Democracy Luanda Same Independence Portugal Angola August November 2019 Media From Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai to host Sustainability Week openin ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to host Sustainability Week opening, Zayed Sustainability Prize ..

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new insights into tu ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new insights into turbulent Martian atmosphere

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 146 new COVID-19 cases, 188 recoveri ..

UAE announces 146 new COVID-19 cases, 188 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah grieves over death of former PA ..

CM Murad Ali Shah grieves over death of former PA secretary

2 minutes ago
 FCCI, LC liaison to be strengthened: President

FCCI, LC liaison to be strengthened: President

2 minutes ago
 Govt to control inflation by improving productivit ..

Govt to control inflation by improving productivity in agriculture: Fakhar Imam

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.