UrduPoint.com

Angola Opposition Protests 'unfair' Poll Law Reforms

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 07:59 PM

Angola opposition protests 'unfair' poll law reforms

Hundreds of opposition supporters marched in the Angolan capital Luanda on Saturday to protest against poll law amendments they say will undermine general elections next year

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Hundreds of opposition supporters marched in the Angolan capital Luanda on Saturday to protest against poll law amendments they say will undermine general elections next year.

President Joao Lourenco this week implemented a bill to centralize vote counting rather than tally them at each municipality and province -- a move critics fear will reduce transparency.

All opposition MPs either abstained or voted against the reform, but had little sway in a parliament dominated by the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

The main opposition party UNITA -- the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola -- organised Saturday's march to demand "free and fair elections".

UNITA has suggested measures to avoid alleged fraud, including biometric voter identification and involving civil society in ballot counting.

Hundreds of protesters marched into the city centre, holding signs that read: "Let's demand our rights" and "We want biometric control".

Police armed with batons manned the demonstration.

Elected in 2017 after his predecessor retired from a 38-year reign, Lourenco is expected to run for a second term in 2022 presidential, parliamentary and local elections.

The MPLA has ruled the southwest African country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Vote Civil Society Luanda Independence Portugal Angola March 2017 From Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Renewed Collective Security Concept Propose ..

Russia Renewed Collective Security Concept Proposed Earlier for Gulf Region - La ..

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 17 more patients, infects 925 othe ..

Covid-19 claims 17 more patients, infects 925 others

2 minutes ago
 3000 cops to ensure security for Cantt Local Bodie ..

3000 cops to ensure security for Cantt Local Bodies elections

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting, directs action agai ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting, directs action against price hike, hoarding

7 minutes ago
 Modi's govt using brutal tactics to suppress Kashm ..

Modi's govt using brutal tactics to suppress Kashmiris' struggle'

7 minutes ago
 Bappi for strict measures to control inflation

Bappi for strict measures to control inflation

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.