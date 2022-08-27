UrduPoint.com

Angola Pays Homage To Ex-leader Dos Santos Amid Vote Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Angola pays homage to ex-leader dos Santos amid vote dispute

Angolans started paying their final respect to former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Saturday as the veteran strongman's historically dominant party emerged from its worst electoral result

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Angolans started paying their final respect to former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Saturday as the veteran strongman's historically dominant party emerged from its worst electoral result.

Dos Santos, who ruled Angola with an iron fist for 38 years, died on July 8 at a hospital in Spain after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His tenure saw members of his family plunder the nation's oil riches while most Angolans remained mired in poverty.

He will be buried at a state funeral on Sunday, on what would have been his 80th birthday.

The funeral is set to be attended by about a dozen foreign leaders, including the presidents of Portugal, Mozambique and South Africa.

A brown casket carrying dos Santos's body and draped with the Angolan flag made the solemn trip through the streets to the city's central Praca da Republica plaza.

Most people went about their daily lives while some watched the cortege slowly drive past.

The coffin will lie in state in a tent for the public to pay their last respects. Hundreds of blue seats neatly laid out in the square for mourners were empty with a few MPLA supporters filing past the coffin to bid their final farewell.

Related Topics

Oil Died Santos Spain Portugal South Africa Mozambique Angola July Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjeel Memon urges political parties to join han ..

Sharjeel Memon urges political parties to join hands for helping rain-hit people ..

27 seconds ago
 Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat amid flas ..

Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat amid flash floods: ISPR

28 seconds ago
 Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Spread to Peatlands - ..

Wildfires in Russia's Ryazan Spread to Peatlands - Environment Ministry

30 seconds ago
 Marriyum appeals to people to donate in PM's flood ..

Marriyum appeals to people to donate in PM's flood relief fund

33 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo takes notice of price increasing of LPG ..

CM Bizenjo takes notice of price increasing of LPG in Quetta

4 minutes ago
 WaterAid helps families hit by devastating floods ..

WaterAid helps families hit by devastating floods in Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.