Angola pays homage to ex-leader dos Santos amid vote dispute

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Angolans started paying their final respect to former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Saturday as the veteran strongman's historically dominant party emerged from its worst electoral result.

Dos Santos, who ruled Angola with an iron fist for 38 years, died on July 8 at a hospital in Spain after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His tenure saw members of his family plunder the nation's oil riches while most Angolans remained mired in poverty.

He will be buried at a state funeral on Sunday, on what would have been his 80th birthday.

The funeral is set to be attended by about a dozen foreign leaders, including the presidents of Portugal, Mozambique and South Africa.

A brown casket carrying dos Santos's body and draped with the Angolan flag made the solemn trip through the streets to the city's central Praca da Republica plaza.

Most people went about their daily lives while some watched the cortege slowly drive past.

The coffin will lie in state in a tent for the public to pay their last respects. Hundreds of blue seats neatly laid out in the square for mourners were empty with a few MPLA supporters filing past the coffin to bid their final farewell.