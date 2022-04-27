UrduPoint.com

Angola Recovers 12 Bln USD In Assets, Says Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Angola has recovered at least 12 billion U.S. dollars in assets through the National Asset Recovery Service (NARS), a local official said

LUANDA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Angola has recovered at least 12 billion U.S. Dollars in assets through the National Asset Recovery Service (NARS), a local official said.

These assets were recovered in real estate and Currency within and outside the country in the last four years, as part of the fight against corruption and impunity in the African country, said Eduarda Rodrigues, the national director of NARS assigned to the Attorney General's Office.

It was learned here on Tuesday that this information was provided by Rodrigues, in statements to the press on the sidelines of a workshop on asset recovery, which brought together attorney generals of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries in Luanda, capital of Angola.

