Angola Ruling Party Set To Win Hotly Contested Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Angola's ruling party said Friday they held a "comfortable majority" in the country's most competitive elections since independence, amid fears of political turmoil if the opposition contested the final results

Final results were still expected, but provisional counts showed the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) was set to extend its stranglehold on power in the oil-rich southern African country, giving its leader President Joao Lourenco a second term in office.

"According to preliminary results, we have a comfortable majority," MPLA spokesman Rui Falcao told journalists at the party's headquarters in Luanda.

With 97 percent of ballots tallied, Angola's electoral commission late Thursday said the MPLA had scored 51.07 percent of the vote.

The main opposition party -- the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) led by Adalberto Costa Junior -- had secured 44.05 percent, a huge jump from 26.

67 percent in the 2017 election.

Alex Vines, of the UK-based think tank Chatham House, said it was likely Costa Junior's party would object to the final count.

"We can expect... some months of political turbulence as UNITA will challenge the results," he said.

Anastacio Ruben Sicato, a senior member of the opposition party, said the official results did not tally with their own count.

"We hope there can be common sense," he said.

But, he added, "we are not encouraging a rebellion, the process is not over, we must remain calm".

The MPLA has traditionally wielded control over the electoral process and state media, and opposition and civic groups have raised fears of voter tampering.

The party has ruled Angola for 47 years since the country gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

But it has seen a steady decline in support in recent elections.

While it romped to victory with 71.84 percent of votes in 2012, it only garnered 61 percent five years after that.

