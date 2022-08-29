UrduPoint.com

Angola Ruling Party Wins Vote And President A Second Term

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Angola ruling party wins vote and president a second term

Angola's MPLA party was on Monday declared the winner of a closely fought election, extending its decades long rule in the oil-rich country and handing President Joao Lourenco a second term

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Angola's MPLA party was on Monday declared the winner of a closely fought election, extending its decades long rule in the oil-rich country and handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

Official results announced by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) reported the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola won 51.17 percent of the ballots against 43.95 percent for the main challenger, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

"The CNE proclaims Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco President of the Republic," commission head Manuel Pereira da Silva told a press conference.

The vote was the tightest in Angola's history, but turnout was low, with only about 45 percent of those registered bothering to cast their ballots.

Results in past elections have been contested -- a process that can take several weeks.

Several members of the electoral commission did not sign off the final tally, Pereira da Silva said.

UNITA -- a former rebel movement that fought a bitter 27-year civil war against the MPLA government which ended in 2002 -- had earlier rejected provisional results.

UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior, 60, last week called for an international panel to review the count.

The MPLA has traditionally wielded control over the electoral process as well as state media, and opposition and civic groups had raised fears of voter tampering.

International observers have raised some concerns including questions over the electoral roll and biased reporting by state-owned television, but most said voting was peaceful, calm and well organised.

- Second term - The MPLA, a former Marxist liberation movement, has ruled Angola for nearly half a century since independence from Portugal in 1975.

But it has seen a steady decline in support over recent elections.

While it romped to victory with 71.84 percent of the vote in 2012, it only garnered 61 percent five years later.

UNITA scored 26.67 percent in 2017 elections and contested the official count.

Analysts had earlier predicted that Costa Junior's party would object and said political turbulence was likely.

The United States on Monday called on all parties "to express themselves peacefully and to resolve any grievances in accordance with applicable legal processes".

"We will continue to closely follow the electoral process," the State Department said in a statement released before the final results were announced.

The latest election has been overshadowed by a struggling economy, inflation, poverty, drought and the death of Lourenco's predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Dos Santos was buried in Luanda at a solemn funeral on Sunday.

The opposition has proved popular in urban areas, winning in the capital Luanda and among youth disaffected with the ruling party.

Angola is Africa's second largest crude producer, but the oil bonanza has been accompanied by corruption and nepotism.

Lourenco, a 68-year-old former general educated in the Soviet Union, was first elected in 2017.

Related Topics

Election Africa Corruption Century Vote Drought Oil Luanda Santos Pereira Independence Portugal United States Angola Sunday 2017 Media TV All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

COAS grieved over demise of hockey legend Manzoor ..

COAS grieved over demise of hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr

13 seconds ago
 KPT considering to determine dumerage charges

KPT considering to determine dumerage charges

15 seconds ago
 Artemis Moon Rocket Friday Launch Still Possible i ..

Artemis Moon Rocket Friday Launch Still Possible if Engine 3 Bleed Issue Resolve ..

16 seconds ago
 First consignment of relief goods from Japan to re ..

First consignment of relief goods from Japan to reach Pakistan on Tuesday

18 seconds ago
 Pentagon Concerned Over Depleting Ammo Stockpiles ..

Pentagon Concerned Over Depleting Ammo Stockpiles Due to Ukraine Aid Packages - ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI wants instability in country: Azma Bukhari

PTI wants instability in country: Azma Bukhari

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.