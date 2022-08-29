Angola ruling party wins vote and president a second term

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Angola's MPLA party was on Monday declared the winner of a closely fought election, extending its decades long rule in the oil-rich country and handing President Joao Lourenco a second term

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Angola's MPLA party was on Monday declared the winner of a closely fought election, extending its decades long rule in the oil-rich country and handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

Official results announced by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) reported the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola won 51.17 percent of the ballots against 43.95 percent for the main challenger, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

"The CNE proclaims Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco President of the Republic," commission head Manuel Pereira da Silva told a press conference.

The vote was the tightest in Angola's history, but turnout was low, with only about 45 percent of those registered bothering to cast their ballots.

Results in past elections have been contested -- a process that can take several weeks.

Several members of the electoral commission did not sign off the final tally, Pereira da Silva said.

UNITA -- a former rebel movement that fought a bitter 27-year civil war against the MPLA government which ended in 2002 -- had earlier rejected provisional results.

UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior, 60, last week called for an international panel to review the count.

The MPLA has traditionally wielded control over the electoral process as well as state media, and opposition and civic groups had raised fears of voter tampering.

International observers have raised some concerns including questions over the electoral roll and biased reporting by state-owned television, but most said voting was peaceful, calm and well organised.

- Second term - The MPLA, a former Marxist liberation movement, has ruled Angola for nearly half a century since independence from Portugal in 1975.

But it has seen a steady decline in support over recent elections.

While it romped to victory with 71.84 percent of the vote in 2012, it only garnered 61 percent five years later.

UNITA scored 26.67 percent in 2017 elections and contested the official count.

Analysts had earlier predicted that Costa Junior's party would object and said political turbulence was likely.

The United States on Monday called on all parties "to express themselves peacefully and to resolve any grievances in accordance with applicable legal processes".

"We will continue to closely follow the electoral process," the State Department said in a statement released before the final results were announced.

The latest election has been overshadowed by a struggling economy, inflation, poverty, drought and the death of Lourenco's predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Dos Santos was buried in Luanda at a solemn funeral on Sunday.

The opposition has proved popular in urban areas, winning in the capital Luanda and among youth disaffected with the ruling party.

Angola is Africa's second largest crude producer, but the oil bonanza has been accompanied by corruption and nepotism.

Lourenco, a 68-year-old former general educated in the Soviet Union, was first elected in 2017.