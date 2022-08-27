UrduPoint.com

Angola Wants To Hold Military-Technical Commission With Russia In Near Future - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Angola Wants to Hold Military-Technical Commission With Russia in Near Future - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Angola would like to hold a meeting of the joint commission on military-technical cooperation with Russia in the near future in order to update the cooperation program, and there is an "urgent need" to sign a memorandum, Angolan Ambassador to Moscow Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik on Saturday.

The ambassador recalled that the existing draft program of military cooperation for a five-year period initially covered the period from 2019 to 2024, but a new meeting of the commission was not held due to the pandemic, and the deadlines were shifted to 2021-2026.

"We believe that in this regard it is important to hold a new meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation in order to revise and update the program... The military cooperation program covers a huge number of issues, including the supply of weapons and aviation... There is an urgent need to sign the memorandum," the diplomat said in an interview, adding that he could not disclose more details.

According to the ambassador, the meeting of the commission is planned to be held in Angola, readiness for which is needed from the Russian side.

