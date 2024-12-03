Angola Welcomes Biden In Landmark Visit Before His Exit As US President
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM
NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) US President Joe Biden arrived in Angola on Monday to enthusiastic crowds, marking his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president before leaving office.
Biden’s visit to Africa comes late in his presidency, marking a long-promised engagement with the continent, as the region increasingly seeks stronger partnerships with global powers.
According to his office, Biden’s trip will focus on strengthening economic and historical ties with Angola.
A central focus is the US-backed Lobito Corridor project, an $11 billion initiative aimed at refurbishing an 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) railway connecting Angola's Lobito port to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.
The project is designed to facilitate the export of critical minerals, such as copper and cobalt, essential for clean energy technologies, thereby reducing reliance on Chinese infrastructure.
During his stay, Biden plans to visit the National Museum of Slavery in Luanda to honor the shared history of the transatlantic slave trade.
Biden is also scheduled to meet with Angolan President Joao Lourenco to discuss security cooperation and economic partnerships. Additionally, he will engage with leaders from neighboring countries to explore regional collaboration.
Recent Stories
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
More Stories From World
-
Atalanta on Serie A leaders Napoli's tail after seeing off Roma2 minutes ago
-
UN chief calls for immediate end to hostilities in northwest Syria11 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 25: disaster agency22 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mostly rise on China hope, euro hit by France woes1 hour ago
-
China lifts final bans on Australian red meat as trade row nears end1 hour ago
-
Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 25: disaster agency1 hour ago
-
EU countries to push for outdoor smoking and vaping bans2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres2 hours ago
-
Parthenon Marbles to feature in Greek PM's London talks2 hours ago
-
Biden kicks off two-day Angola visit2 hours ago
-
IMCTC launches program to combat terrorism in Sahel countries with Saudi support2 hours ago
-
Senegal PM says will remain head of govt after speculation3 hours ago