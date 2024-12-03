Angola welcomes Biden in landmark visit before his exit as US president

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) US President Joe Biden arrived in Angola on Monday to enthusiastic crowds, marking his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president before leaving office.

Biden’s visit to Africa comes late in his presidency, marking a long-promised engagement with the continent, as the region increasingly seeks stronger partnerships with global powers.

According to his office, Biden’s trip will focus on strengthening economic and historical ties with Angola.

A central focus is the US-backed Lobito Corridor project, an $11 billion initiative aimed at refurbishing an 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) railway connecting Angola's Lobito port to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

The project is designed to facilitate the export of critical minerals, such as copper and cobalt, essential for clean energy technologies, thereby reducing reliance on Chinese infrastructure.

During his stay, Biden plans to visit the National Museum of Slavery in Luanda to honor the shared history of the transatlantic slave trade.

Biden is also scheduled to meet with Angolan President Joao Lourenco to discuss security cooperation and economic partnerships. Additionally, he will engage with leaders from neighboring countries to explore regional collaboration.