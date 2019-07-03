Angola Working With Neighbors, Watchdogs to Avert Spread of DRC Ebola Outbreak - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Angola has been making efforts to establish closer cooperation with nations in the region and international health organizations to prevent the Ebola outbreak in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from spreading into the country, Josefina Pitra Diakite, the chairwoman of Angola's parliamentary Committee of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The DRC has been tackling its 10th outbreak of Ebola, a highly contagious virus transmitted to humans from wild animals that has an estimated 50 percent fatality rate, in four decades for nearly a year now.

"Of course this is a problem that actually is quite near in Angola. You know we have a big border with the DRC. And of course [our] Ministry of Health started taking preventive measures especially at the borders to avoid the transit of already infected people.

But at the very same time we are looking how to improve our cooperation with the countries around but also with the world health organizations," Diakite said.

The lawmaker expressed hope that such efforts would help "reinforce our national system in terms of avoiding that one and other [epidemics]."

She also stressed the need to "address the deep causes of Ebola" to fight the outbreak, reiterating the importance of exchanging experience with other nations to "prevent the outbreak from arriving in Angola."

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa between 2014 and 2015, during which period more than 11,000 people died and about 28,000 cases were reported.