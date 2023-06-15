ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky's visit to Angola is unlikely to affect Luanda's relations with Moscow, Angola's Ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik.

Earlier, Lipavsky, at a briefing before leaving for a five-day trip to Angola and Zambia, said Russia's global influence should be weakened, and the African region was very important in that regard.

"Angola has many bilateral ties with countries of the European Union. Since Angola is a sovereign country, I do not think the visit by the Czech foreign minister could somehow affect relations between Russia and Angola.

Angola has its own opinions and viewpoint on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it has already been expressed," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He said he had not been aware of such purposes of the Czech top diplomat's visit to his country.

