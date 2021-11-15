UrduPoint.com

Angolan Ambassador Not Ruling Moscow Hosting 2022 Russia-Africa Summit

2022 Russia-Africa summit may be held in Moscow as none of the African countries have shown intend to host the event, Angola's ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) 2022 Russia-Africa summit may be held in Moscow as none of the African countries have shown intend to host the event, Angola's ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told Sputnik.

"As far as I understand, there is a desire to hold the second meeting not on the territory of Russia.

So far, no African country has declared itself as a candidate for the host country, therefore, perhaps the next summit will still be in Russia," the diplomat said, adding that the ideal to hold the summit is a good initiative from the Russian side.

