UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angolan Ex-president's Daughter Suspended From Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Angolan ex-president's daughter suspended from parliament

Angola's parliament has suspended a daughter of former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos for "unjust enrichment" as his successor seeks to crack down on nepotism past and present

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Angola's parliament has suspended a daughter of former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos for "unjust enrichment" as his successor seeks to crack down on nepotism past and present.

Dos Santos appointed several family members to key economic and political positions during his 38-year rule, which ended after he stepped down in September 2017.

Welwitschia dos Santos, nicknamed "Tchize", was elected to parliament in 2008 and joined the central committee of the ruling Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) in 2016.

The National Assembly late on Tuesday voted to suspend Welwitschia -- one of the ex-president's six children -- from parliament, saying her absenteeism from the body amounted to "unjust enrichment".

Tchize, the former president's second daughter, moved to Britain last year after claiming Angola's secret services were threatening her.

Lower profile than her half-sister Isabel -- a billionaire businesswoman appointed to head the state oil company during her father's reign -- Tchize was an influential figure in Angolan media and controlled one of the country's leading advertising agencies.

From Britain, Tchize has repeatedly used WhatsApp to blast her father's successor Joao Lourenco.

In her latest recording she accused parliament of political persecution and claimed she did not choose to leave Angola.

"I had to flee because I was being threatened with death by the MPLA," Tchize said via WhatsApp on Tuesday.

"I am completely censured by public press and even by most private media (outlets) controlled by people linked to the regime," she added.

The MPLA had already threatened to suspend Tchize's mandate in May for spending more than 90 consecutive days abroad.

Lourenco has launched a large-scale purge of the administration and public companies, mainly targeting dos Santos' relatives.

The president dismissed Isabel dos Santos from her position as chair of state oil company Sonangol two months after he took office.

Her brother Jose Filomeno, who was appointed in 2013 by his father as head of Angola's sovereign fund, was also dismissed from his post in January 2018.

Most members of the dos Santos family have moved abroad.

Lourenco is struggling to wean Angola's economy off of oil, which accounts for one-third of the former Portuguese colony's GDP and more than 90 percent of exports.

The southwestern African country is still recovering from a 27-year civil war, which ended in 2002, and the global fall in oil prices in 2014.

Related Topics

National Assembly Exports Parliament Threatened Company Oil Santos Angola January May September 2017 2016 2018 Post Family Media From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

19 minutes ago

Russia working with UAE, Saudi to preserve stabili ..

36 minutes ago

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

42 minutes ago

Court grants bail to Capt (retd) Safdar in hate sp ..

3 minutes ago

Climate-fuelled flooding to imperil 300 million by ..

3 minutes ago

UN envoys calls for dialogue to find solution to I ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.