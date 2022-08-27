UrduPoint.com

Angolan Opposition Demands Revision Of Election Results

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Angolan Opposition Demands Revision of Election Results

The Angolan opposition does not recognize the results of the general elections and demands the creation of an independent commission to verify the results, the leader of the opposition party Adalberto Costa Junior said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The Angolan opposition does not recognize the results of the general elections and demands the creation of an independent commission to verify the results, the leader of the opposition party Adalberto Costa Junior said on Saturday.

"The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola does not recognize the preliminary results published by the National Election Commission... The UNITA leadership calls on the National Election Commission, for the sake of truth, to agree to the creation of a commission with the participation of international observers to compare the consolidated protocols available to the commission with the final protocols of political parties," Costa Junior wrote on social media.

General elections were held in Angola this week. The Election Commission announced preliminary results after processing 97.03% of the ballots, according to which the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party won, securing 51.07% of the votes. In accordance with the Angolan law, the leader of the winning party, incumbent President Joao Lorenco, keeps the top office.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Independence Angola Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment i ..

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

24 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

25 seconds ago
 Director Rawalpindi Development Authority visits ' ..

Director Rawalpindi Development Authority visits 'Fawara Chowk' shelter home to ..

29 seconds ago
 United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

5 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

5 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.