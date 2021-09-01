Angola's capital Luanda will no longer be under a sanitary lockdown as of Wednesday, officials announced here Tuesday

LUANDA, Sept. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Angola's capital Luanda will no longer be under a sanitary lockdown as of Wednesday, officials announced here Tuesday.

The measure was included in a new national decree on COVID-19, said Francisco Pereira Furtado, Angola's minister of state and head of the presidency's security affairs.

He also called on Angolans to exercise a high level of consciousness, comply with bio-security rules and avoid gatherings.

According to the decree, economic activities severely affected by the pandemic are expected to gradually return to normal.