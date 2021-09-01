UrduPoint.com

Angola's Capital Lifts Lockdown Under New National Decree

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:32 PM

Angola's capital lifts lockdown under new national decree

Angola's capital Luanda will no longer be under a sanitary lockdown as of Wednesday, officials announced here Tuesday

LUANDA, Sept. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Angola's capital Luanda will no longer be under a sanitary lockdown as of Wednesday, officials announced here Tuesday.

The measure was included in a new national decree on COVID-19, said Francisco Pereira Furtado, Angola's minister of state and head of the presidency's security affairs.

He also called on Angolans to exercise a high level of consciousness, comply with bio-security rules and avoid gatherings.

According to the decree, economic activities severely affected by the pandemic are expected to gradually return to normal.

Related Topics

Luanda Pereira Angola

Recent Stories

Muharrar held over bribe charge

Muharrar held over bribe charge

3 minutes ago
 Dutch FM due in capital today

Dutch FM due in capital today

3 minutes ago
 Couple dies as speeding trailer ran over them

Couple dies as speeding trailer ran over them

3 minutes ago
 Fine Rs 10 m imposed on profiteers in Multan Divis ..

Fine Rs 10 m imposed on profiteers in Multan Division during August

3 minutes ago
 AIOU declares PhD, MPhil results

AIOU declares PhD, MPhil results

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities A ..

Moscow Can Only Recognize New Afghan Authorities After Inclusive Government Form ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.