Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Angola's Joao Lourenco looked set to remain president Thursday, as his party continued to lead in the country's most hotly contested election in its democratic history, with most of the votes counted.

Preliminary results published by the country's electoral commission gave the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) 52.08 percent of the vote with more than 86 percent of ballots counted.

The main opposition group, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), led by Adalberto Costa Junior, stood at 42.

98 percent.

The leader of the winning party automatically ascends to the presidency in the oil-rich former Portuguese colony.

In his first reaction to the initial results, Costa Junior, 60, remained optimistic.

"Don't let them steal our hope," he told supporters via his Facebook page.

Augusto Santana, a political analyst in Luanda, however said opposition parties -- specifically UNITA -- were already questioning the preliminary results.

"There is this feeling something wrong should have happened for the MPLA to be winning at this point," he told AFP.