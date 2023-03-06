UrduPoint.com

Angola's President To Visit Japan From March 12-15 - Japanese Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Angola's President to Visit Japan From March 12-15 - Japanese Gov't

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Angolan President Joao Lourenco and his wife will pay an official visit to Japan from March 12-15, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"From March 12-15 President Joao Lourenco of Angola and his wife will be paying an official visit to Japan," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Angola's first couple will be received by Japan's Emperor and Empress. Lourenco is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Angola is a leading oil producer in Africa with rich mineral resources. This is a country with a great economic potential and President Lourenco was re-elected through a democratic election," Matsuno said.

Recently Japan has been paying great attention to the countries of the Global South and striving to build up its influence among them. Among other things, Japan pledged to allocate $50 million to solve the food problem of the Global South at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting last week.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister Oil Visit Wife Japan Angola March From Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Pak-US 2-day Counter Terrorism dialogue starts in ..

Pak-US 2-day Counter Terrorism dialogue starts in Islamabad today

2 minutes ago
 Four personnel martyred in blast in Balochitan’s ..

Four personnel martyred in blast in Balochitan’s Bolan

30 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar discuss ways to enhance bilatera ..

PM, Amir of Qatar discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse secto ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE Press: UAE trade gets a boost with CEPA

UAE Press: UAE trade gets a boost with CEPA

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.