(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Angolan President Joao Lourenco and his wife will pay an official visit to Japan from March 12-15, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"From March 12-15 President Joao Lourenco of Angola and his wife will be paying an official visit to Japan," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Angola's first couple will be received by Japan's Emperor and Empress. Lourenco is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Angola is a leading oil producer in Africa with rich mineral resources. This is a country with a great economic potential and President Lourenco was re-elected through a democratic election," Matsuno said.

Recently Japan has been paying great attention to the countries of the Global South and striving to build up its influence among them. Among other things, Japan pledged to allocate $50 million to solve the food problem of the Global South at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting last week.