Angola's Ruling Party Set To Win General Election - Electoral Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Angola's Ruling Party Set to Win General Election - Electoral Commission

Angola's longstanding ruling party is poised to win August's polls after securing more than half of the vote, figures published Thursday by the national electoral commission suggest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Angola's longstanding ruling party is poised to win August's polls after securing more than half of the vote, figures published Thursday by the national electoral commission suggest.

The People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) is leading the race with 52.08% of the vote after 86.4% of ballots were counted.

The opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) is second with 42.98%. The remaining six parties are each on 1% or less.

Whichever party wins the August 24 elections also appoints the next president. Incumbent Joao Lorenco is from MPLA, which has been in power since the southern African nation won independence from Portugal almost half a century ago.

