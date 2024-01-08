Open Menu

Angry Farmers Stage Germany-wide Tractor Blockades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Angry farmers stage Germany-wide tractor blockades

Furious farmers opposed to Berlin's plans to cut tax breaks for agriculture used tractors to block roads across Germany on Monday, kicking off a series of crippling strikes that are set to plunge the country deeper into a winter of discontent

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Furious farmers opposed to Berlin's plans to cut tax breaks for agriculture used tractors to block roads across Germany on Monday, kicking off a series of crippling strikes that are set to plunge the country deeper into a winter of discontent.

In Berlin, dozens of tractors and lorries stationed in the city centre blasted their horns to signal their anger at the start of a planned week of action.

Workers in sectors across Germany, from metallurgy and transport to education, have turned to industrial action in recent weeks.

Wage negotiations have taken a bitter turn as Europe's biggest economy struggles with weak growth and households contend with sharply increased prices.

Rail workers will be next to walk out on Wednesday, launching a three-day strike as unions seek a pay rise to compensate for months of painfully high inflation.

"We are exercising our basic right to inform society and the political class that Germany needs a competitive agricultural sector," German Farmers Association (DBV) president Joachim Rukwied told Stern magazine.

"That's the only way to ensure the supply of high-quality, homegrown food."

Farmers began gathering on Sunday evening at the Brandenburg Gate landmark in the heart of the government quarter in Berlin.

The sector has been up in arms over government plans to withdraw certain tax breaks for agriculture this year.

"We simply don't get enough money for what we produce, while we work 365 days a year," said Jenny Zerbin, 34, told AFP in Berlin.

Related Topics

Education Europe Agriculture German Germany Berlin Money Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

ECP denies 92 News accusations regarding 8300 SMS ..

ECP denies 92 News accusations regarding 8300 SMS service

3 minutes ago
 AJK President condoles demise of Sardar Nawaz Khan

AJK President condoles demise of Sardar Nawaz Khan

3 minutes ago
 Female schoolteacher injured in acid attack

Female schoolteacher injured in acid attack

3 minutes ago
 Former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan vows to serve people ..

Former MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan vows to serve people after winning general election ..

3 minutes ago
 Awais Khakwani from Vehari joins IPP

Awais Khakwani from Vehari joins IPP

10 minutes ago
 IHC seeks case record of Raziq Sanjarni's removal ..

IHC seeks case record of Raziq Sanjarni's removal from SML

10 minutes ago
CS reviews Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio

CS reviews Provincial Task Force for Anti-Polio

10 minutes ago
 NA-150: Tribunal dismisses candidate's appeal

NA-150: Tribunal dismisses candidate's appeal

10 minutes ago
 New recruits should perform duties diligently to p ..

New recruits should perform duties diligently to provide quality service: CPO

10 minutes ago
 Illegal foreigner not permitted to stay in Pakista ..

Illegal foreigner not permitted to stay in Pakistan: Secy Interior

18 minutes ago
 SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international hu ..

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international humanitarian technology conferen ..

33 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawa ..

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawaz Sharif

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World