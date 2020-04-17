Angry Malawi vendors protest against virus lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Blantyre, Malawi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Individual traders in Malawi took to the streets on Thursday protesting against a coronavirus lockdown which kicks into gear at the weekend, vowing to disregard it.

President Peter Mutharika has announced a 21-day lockdown starting Sunday to contain the spread of the coronavirus which has claimed two lives on the southeast African country.

But the informal traders said they would not adhere to the directive.

Thousands of vendors in the northern town of Mzuzu on Thursday marched to the city council's offices protesting the shutdown.

They brandished banners with slogans such as "Lockdown more poisonous than corona" and "We'd rather die of corona than of hunger".

Council spokesman MacDonald Gondwe said: "They came to our offices but they did not present any documents so we are not in a position to comment."In Ndirande township in the commercial capita Blantyre, vendors at the country's largest market said the lockdown order would be devastating.

"In the case of us vendors who live from hand-to-mouth, it would cripple us," Chancy Widoni, chairman of a 5,000-strong vendor group, told AFP.