Angry Medvedev Squanders Four Match Points, Crashes Out In Dubai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Former world number one Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Dubai Championships on Thursday, squandering four match points before losing a bad-tempered quarter-final to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.
The 47th-ranked Dutchman came through 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 as the world number six imploded.
Medvedev, the 2023 champion in Dubai, was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour after seeing match points slip away in the second set.
As his frustration boiled over, he accused umpire Adel Nour of applying "double standards" with Russian players.
Nour hit back, telling Medvedev that he treats all players in the same way, regardless of nationality before brushing away the top seed's complaints.
Griekspoor kept his cool in the deciding set, taking victory on a fourth match point of his own.
Medvedev refused to shake hands with Nour at the end of the tie.
The 28-year-old Griekspoor, who saved three match points to see off Roman Safiullin in the first round and then overcame defending champion Ugo Humbert, will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Berrettini for a place in the final.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain
Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..
Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Angry Medvedev squanders four match points, crashes out in Dubai2 minutes ago
-
UN chief greets Muslims on Ramadan's eve, voices support for those suffering, including Gazans42 minutes ago
-
Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation2 hours ago
-
Myanmar hands over 84 Indonesian alleged scammers to Thailand2 hours ago
-
Russia says annexation of Ukrainian land is 'non-negotiable'2 hours ago
-
Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs2 hours ago
-
For Tour de France foreign starts are a money-spinner2 hours ago
-
Conservative-led coalition to form Austria government without far right2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Cynosure Lutronic2 hours ago
-
Sudan facing 'abyss' unless war ends: UN2 hours ago
-
How cyber criminals steal cryptocurrency2 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer pushes Trump for Ukraine guarantees against Putin2 hours ago