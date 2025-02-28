Open Menu

Angry Medvedev Squanders Four Match Points, Crashes Out In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Former world number one Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Dubai Championships on Thursday, squandering four match points before losing a bad-tempered quarter-final to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

The 47th-ranked Dutchman came through 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 as the world number six imploded.

Medvedev, the 2023 champion in Dubai, was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour after seeing match points slip away in the second set.

As his frustration boiled over, he accused umpire Adel Nour of applying "double standards" with Russian players.

Nour hit back, telling Medvedev that he treats all players in the same way, regardless of nationality before brushing away the top seed's complaints.

Griekspoor kept his cool in the deciding set, taking victory on a fourth match point of his own.

Medvedev refused to shake hands with Nour at the end of the tie.

The 28-year-old Griekspoor, who saved three match points to see off Roman Safiullin in the first round and then overcame defending champion Ugo Humbert, will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Matteo Berrettini for a place in the final.

