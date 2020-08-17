Angry pupils challenge UK govt over virus-hit exams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

After months of criticism over its response to coronavirus, the British government is facing a new battle -- from students in revolt over the grading of cancelled exams

Pupils have taken to the streets and threatened legal action over the decision to downgrade around 280,000 A-level results obtained by 17- and 18-year-olds in England.

The main opposition Labour party has demanded a re-think, and even some members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have condemned the "shambles".

Spring exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, so teachers were asked to make an assessment of their students' grades.

These were then modified using an algorithm based on a school's past performance, in order to prevent widespread grade inflation.

But critics say the process penalised bright students from disadvantaged backgrounds, while benefiting private school pupils.

More than 250,000 people have signed a petition demanding a change, and two legal groups representing students are threatening to take the government to court.

The director of one of them, Good Law Project's Jolyon Maugham, said pupils had missed out on places at university, medical school and employer training, which all rely on final A-level grades.

"It's also affecting those students who are leaving school to enter the jobs market, the most difficult jobs market in the UK for many generations," he told AFP.

He added: "That's desperately, desperately unfair."